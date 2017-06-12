Bruins Using NHL Scouting Combine To Further Analyze Best Draft Prospects

Share this:

The Boston Bruins front office has scouted players in game action all season, but it got a chance to learn about these players’ character, personality and more during meetings at the recent NHL Scouting Combine.

The combine is a great place for teams to meet with prospects and learn more about them.

To hear B’s general manager Don Sweeney talk about his activity at the combine and preparation for the NHL Draft later this month in Chicago, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.