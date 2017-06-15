Bruins Offer Sneak Peek At New Adidas Uniforms; Reveal Coming Next Week

Share this:

Along with the rest of the NHL, the Boston Bruins will unveil their new Adidas uniforms next Tuesday.

On Thursday, they gave fans an early look at the updated unis, which look … well, pretty similar to their old ones.

While it’s now clear the Bruins will not be overhauling their sweaters, there are a few small changes worth noting here.

The first is the obvious addition of the Adidas logo, which replaces Reebok’s mark. The second is the dotted pattern along the shoulder yoke, which apparently will appear on most teams’ new uniforms.

Finally, the B’s have tweaked the style of their nameplate lettering, ditching the black trim around each letter. Boston used a similar style on their old third jerseys, which were retired after the 2015-16 season.

Here’s a look at the Bruins’ previous home jersey (left) compared to the aforementioned alternate:

The Bruins also earlier this week shared a photo of the front of their new sweater, which doesn’t appear to have been altered at all.

The Bruins’ primary uniforms had gone unchanged since Reebok took over as the NHL’s official uniform manufacturer in 2007. They are one of 12 teams that will tweak their unis in some way under the new Adidas deal, not including the expansion Vegas Golden Knights.

Left photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

Right photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images