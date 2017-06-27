Bruins Owner Jeremy Jacobs’ Incredible Hockey Résumé Now Includes Hall Of Fame Honor

Share this:

Tweet







Boston Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs’ impressive résumé in the game of hockey now includes the honor of being a member of the 2017 Hockey Hall of Fame class.

Jacobs, who has owned the Bruins since 1975 and has helped the team achieve remarkable success on and off the ice, was elected to the 2017 class in the “Builders” category of the Hall of Fame.

For more on Jacobs’ legacy with the Bruins, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.