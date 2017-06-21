Bruins’ Patrice Begeron Looks To Make History With Fourth Selke Award Win

Share this:

Patrice Bergeron is one of the best two-way players in hockey, and the Boston Bruins center typically is acknowledged for his stellar play.

Bergeron has been a finalist for the Frank J. Selke Award — given to the best forward who excels on defense — for six consecutive seasons, and has brought home the award three times.

But if Bergeron receives the honor at Wednesday’s NHL Awards in Las Vegas, he will have joined Montreal Canadiens legend Bob Gainey as the only players to win the Selke four times.

NESN’s Adam Pellerin caught up with Bergeron in Las Vegas on Tuesday to discuss the significance of the award, as well as the importance of putting in effort on both ends of the ice.

To hear what Bergeron had to say, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.