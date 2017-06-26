Bruins Tender David Pastrnak, Seven Others Qualifying Offers; Joe Morrow Not Tendered

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins announced Monday that they tendered qualifying offers to eight of their ten restricted free agents.

Those eight players are forwards Noel Acciari, David Pastrnak, Tim Schaller, Ryan Spooner and Austin Czarnik, defenseman Linus Arnesson and goaltenders Zane McIntyre and Malcolm Subban.

That means defenseman Joe Morrow and forward Colton Hargrove were not tendered. They will become unrestricted free agents on July 1.

Re-signing Pastrnak figures to be at the top of Boston’s offseason to-do list. He’s coming off a breakout season in which he tallied 70 points in 75 games.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images