Bryce Harper, Ken Griffey Jr. Headline List Of Best No. 1 MLB Draft Picks

Share this:

Tweet







Drafting in baseball is an inexact science, even for teams that own the No. 1 overall pick.

There are some hits, sure. But for every Joe Mauer, Ken Griffey Jr. or Bryce Harper, there’s a Tim Beckham, Brian Bullington or Brien Taylor.

Here, though, we’re going to be focusing on the former — No. 1 draft picks who lived up to that billing by becoming bona fide superstars or, at the very least, above-average All-Stars.

With the 2017 MLB Draft set to begin Monday night, let’s take a look back at some of the best top picks of years past.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images