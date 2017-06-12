Bubba Wallace Fainted At Pocono Because He Was ‘So Pissed’ With Cup Debut

Share this:

Tweet







When someone gets too upset for their own good, it helps to have someone nearby reminding them to”just breathe.” Darrell Wallace Jr. could’ve used that kind of advice at Pocono Raceway on Sunday.

Wallace, who made his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut Sunday, was so upset after finishing 26th in the Pocono 400 that he actually passed out, according to NBC Sports. The incident occurred during an interview on pit road shortly after he climbed out of the No. 43.

And, apparently, this is nothing new for him.

“I was looking at something, set to go to victory lane,” Wallace said, via NBC Sports. “This is the third time this has happened. I get so pissed off at myself that I just pass out. … Yeah, I’m good.”

I'm okay, I get so upset with myself and simply forget to breathe and let it go.. 4 mistakes? 5? 6? The same one too. Embarrassing on my end — Darrell Wallace Jr (@BubbaWallace) June 12, 2017

Wallace eventually was able to gather his emotions and find his way to victory lane, where he congratulated close friend Ryan Blaney, who was celebrating his first Cup race victory.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew O’Haren/USA TODAY Sports Images