Bubba Wallace Tweets Congratulations At Friend Ryan Blaney On Pocono 400 Win

Sunday afternoon’s Axalta presents the Pocono 400 race in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series was one Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. never will forget.

Wallace made his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Pocono Raceway, becoming the seventh African-American driver to compete in the series.

His friend Ryan Blaney won Sunday’s race — the 99th career victory for Wood Brothers Racing — and Wallace was very excited for him.

Proud big brother moment here! Congrats homie, love ya man! 🤘🏽 @Blaney pic.twitter.com/yOHRTjvH1y — Darrell Wallace Jr (@BubbaWallace) June 12, 2017

Wallace finished 26th in his debut, but there’s certainly a lot to like about his and Blaney’s future in NASCAR.

