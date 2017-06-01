Bulls Fan Suggested Trading Michael Jordan For Larry Bird In 1987 To Win NBA Title

Share this:

Here’s further evidence that not everyone can run a sports team.

A Chicago Bulls fan wrote the Chicago Sun-Times in 1987 urging the team to trade Michael Jordan for Larry Bird in a straight-up swap. Freezing Cold Takes unearthed this nearly 20-year-old gem Thursday and shared it on Twitter.

1987: Bulls fan Phil Simpson suggests in @Suntimes that the Bulls trade Jordan for an ageing Larry Bird. pic.twitter.com/WrovqXckiY — Freezing Cold Takes (@OldTakesExposed) June 1, 2017

At the time, Bird had already led the Boston Celtics to NBA championships in 1981, 1984 and 1986 and was a two-time NBA MVP. Jordan had led the NBA in scoring the previous season, but the Bulls had won just 40 regular season games, and the Celtics swept them in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

However, injuries would curtail the final years of Bird’s career, leading to his (relatively) early retirement in 1992.

Jordan (and this fan) would suffer playoff heartbreak until 1991 when he finally lead Chicago to a championship. Jordan would win five more titles before he left Chicago for good in 1998. Many consider him to be the greatest player of all time.

Don’t ever trade the greatest player of all time.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images