Cabot Bigham Really Enjoying Technical Red Bull GRC Course At Thompson

THOMPSON, CONN. — The first day of Red Bull Global Rallycross New England might not have gone according to plan for Cabot Bigham, but the Supercar rookie still is enjoying his first home GRC race.

Bigham sustained some damage during Saturday’s finals at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, limiting him to a P8 finish. However, he seemingly isn’t too broken up about the result, as it give his family and friends more reason to come out again Sunday to support him.

NESN Fuel’s Pat McAssey caught up with Bigham after the first day of Red Bull GRC New England to talk about his tough final, the challenging track at Thompson and whether his homecoming has lived up to his expectation.

