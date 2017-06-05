Cam Newton’s Panthers Teammate Hilariously Spoof His Over-The-Top Birthday Video

Share this:

Leave it to the offensive line to keep the superstar quarterback in check.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton turned 28 years old last month, the former NFL MVP celebrated by posting a lavish (some might say over-the-top) video on his social media accounts to celebrate the occasion.

The video basically just featured the star QB rubbing the fact he has a better life than all of us in our faces — not that we’re complaining or anything, we’d do the same if we could.

But Newton’s not the only one in that Panthers locker room who can have a good time. Panthers offensive lineman Ryan Kalil posted a parody video of sorts Monday morning, showcasing what looks to be an equally fun weekend with the Panthers’ O-line (as well as tight end Greg Olsen) inspired by Newton’s. It’s fantastic.