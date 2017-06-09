Camera Catches Saddest Predators Watch Party During Game 5 Loss To Penguins

Share this:

Nashville Predators fans were on could nine after the team evened its Stanley Cup Final series against the Pittsburgh Penguins, but things quickly went south during Game 5.

The series moved to Pittsburgh on Thursday, but Nashville residents made the most of it, selling out Bridgestone Arena for a watch party, with another big screen set up outside. But their excitement diminished quickly, as the Pens piled it on for a 6-0 win.

And that led to cameras catching the saddest watch party ever.

Predators fans before and during Game 5 pic.twitter.com/028dpOef9M — SB Nation (@SBNation) June 9, 2017

The Penguins scored three goals in both the first and second period, so we can’t necessarily blame fans for choosing to be miserable at home on a Thursday night instead. The Preds will have a chance to redeem themselves when they head to Nashville on Sunday for Game 6.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images