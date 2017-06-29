Carl Edwards Jr. Had Hilarious Reason For Skipping Cubs’ White House Visit

Share this:

The defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs already had their formal White House visit in January when Barack Obama still was in office. But on Wednesday, with the team back in the nation’s capital for a series with the Washington Nationals, several members of the club returned to the oval office for an informal meeting with current president Donald Trump.

Carl Edwards Jr., who pitched in the 10th inning of Chicago’s Game 7 win over the Cleveland Indians in last year’s Fall Classic, was among those who didn’t pay Trump a visit. The Cubs reliever didn’t skip the trip for political reasons, though. He simply had more elaborate plans.

Chicago Cubs star relief pitcher Carl Edwards Jr., 25, skipped the team's visit to the White House today. This was his explanation: pic.twitter.com/LuEYXdGpJB — Brian M. Rosenthal (@brianmrosenthal) June 28, 2017

Dinosaur museums? Somewhere, Carl Everett is shaking his head.

