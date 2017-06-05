Carmelo Anthony Allegedly Irked By Chris Rock’s Comments About La La

Share this:

Chris Rock is a legendary comedian, but Carmelo Anthony apparently doesn’t find him very funny.

The New York Knicks star reportedly took exception with the comments Rock made about La La, Anthony’s wife whom he’s separated from.

Rock first declared his fondness for La La when he appeared on “The Wendy Williams Show.”

“If La La is interested in going short next time,” he said. “La La is bad, woo! Hey, they’re married; you’re not supposed to mess with other team’s players. But she’s hot though!

“She looked great the other night,” Rock continued, speaking about a photo of La La at the Met Gala. “La La will you? La La let’s go to ‘La La Land!'”

The crowd got a kick out of it, but Anthony, not so much. The 10-time NBA All-Star allegedly contacted film director Spike Lee to step in and slow Rock down.

“He was really upset,” a source told DailyMail. “He then called famed film director Spike Lee to tell him to tell Chris to back off before it became a problem.”

And while Anthony wasn’t amused by Rock’s flirting, La La reportedly was flattered by it. In fact, she’s reportedly being nudged by good friends Kim Kardashian and Ciara to take the comedian up on his offer, according to BlackSportsOnline.

We have a feeling this is just the beginning of a messy situation.

