Carmelo Anthony To Cavaliers? J.R. Smith Seems To Want That To Happen

The Cleveland Cavaliers need to improve their roster if they plan on defeating the Golden State Warriors in next year’s NBA Finals, and J.R. Smith has an idea on how they should go about pulling that off.

The sharp-shooting guard liked a photo on Instagram on Tuesday that showed his former teammate, Carmelo Anthony, photoshopped into a Cavs jersey alongside LeBron James.

Rumors of a potential trade sending Anthony to the Cavaliers swirled at the trade deadline but the deal never materialized.

Cleveland fell in Game 5 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena on Monday and based on how the series went, dramatic changes to its roster could be in store.

And now we know how Smith would start to reshape the roster.

