Carrie Underwood Might Have Enjoyed Predators’ Game 4 Win More Than Anyone

Nashville Predators fans everywhere were celebrating the team’s Game 4 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stanley Cup Final, but it was an especially good night for Carrie Underwood.
The country star, who’s married to Predators captain Mike Fisher, is a regular at Bridgestone Arena, but Monday wasn’t an ordinary night in Nashville for Underwood. Beyond the Predators’ 4-1 win, which evened their series with the Penguins at two games apiece, Underwood celebrated Fisher’s 37th birthday and met the greatest NHL player of all time.
Underwood got the day going with a birthday message for her “handsome hunk” and even snuck in an A-plus pun.
Then, Underwood got to witness her husband dish out this incredible assist to Viktor Arvidsson for the Preds’ third goal of the night.
And before topping the night off with a win, she got to meet The Great One himself, Wayne Gretzky.
Not a bad night.
Underwood will get to see if the good vibes will keep on going when the Predators head to Pittsburgh on Thursday for Game 5.
