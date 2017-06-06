Carrie Underwood Might Have Enjoyed Predators’ Game 4 Win More Than Anyone

Share this:

Tweet







Nashville Predators fans everywhere were celebrating the team’s Game 4 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stanley Cup Final, but it was an especially good night for Carrie Underwood.

The country star, who’s married to Predators captain Mike Fisher, is a regular at Bridgestone Arena, but Monday wasn’t an ordinary night in Nashville for Underwood. Beyond the Predators’ 4-1 win, which evened their series with the Penguins at two games apiece, Underwood celebrated Fisher’s 37th birthday and met the greatest NHL player of all time.

Underwood got the day going with a birthday message for her “handsome hunk” and even snuck in an A-plus pun.

Happy birthday to this handsome hunk! I'll never forget the day he told me he was asked to wear the "C." I was so proud on that day and I'm even more proud now to see him play in the #StanleyCupFinals He's definitely the only FISH in the "C" for me! 💙💛🐟💛💙🐟💙💛 A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jun 5, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

Then, Underwood got to witness her husband dish out this incredible assist to Viktor Arvidsson for the Preds’ third goal of the night.

.@carrieunderwood is married to a freaking hockey god. Look at that flip pass as @mikefisher1212 is falling down! #GoPreds pic.twitter.com/NQI63GwInc — Jeff Januszek (@JeffJanuszek) June 6, 2017

And before topping the night off with a win, she got to meet The Great One himself, Wayne Gretzky.

Not a bad night.

Underwood will get to see if the good vibes will keep on going when the Predators head to Pittsburgh on Thursday for Game 5.