‘Cars 3’ Video Game Drops Today; Listen To GameStop People Talk About It

Big-budget racing sims are stealing all the headlines this week at the 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo, and deservedly so. But there’s a sleeper in the garage: “Cars 3: Driven to Win.”

Based on the upcoming Disney Pixar film “Cars 3,” the game, which was developed by Avalanche Software, drops today. If you want to know more about the game before you open your wallet, let these people from GameStop TV educate you:

Obviously, this racer doesn’t feature the same hyper-realism as “Dirt 4” or “Forza Motorsport 7,” but it could carve out its own niche in the cartoon-racing genre.

The game is available on most major platforms, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.