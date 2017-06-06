‘Cars’ Honest Trailer Skips Right To ‘Cars 2’ As Obvious Cash-Grab

Share this:

Disney and Pixar have partnered to produce some of the most creative and entertaining films from the past two decades. The highly successful partnership, though, isn’t exempt from criticism.

If you’re looking for poof of this, look no further than the latest edition of “Honest Trailers,” which was uploaded to Screen Junkie’s YouTube on Tuesday. The people at Screen Junkies decided to cast their critical spotlight on Disney Pixar’s “Cars” franchise, specifically the much-maligned second installment, “Cars 2.”

In addition to being hilariously unforgiving, the video also reveals “Cars 2” to be a flagrant cash-grab, a fact many Pixar diehards refuse to accept.

Although most people thought the franchise should’ve been parked after the second entry, the threequel, “Cars 3,” is set to hit theaters June 16.

That might be a good thing, as in addition to looking more gritty and entertaining than its predecessors, “Cars 3” also heavily embraces its NASCAR inspirations.