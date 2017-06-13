Cavs Fan Aqib Talib Goes Off On ‘Suburban Kid’ Kevin Durant After NBA Finals

Aqib Talib took “Defend the Land” to new heights Monday night.
The Denver Broncos cornerback is a Cleveland native, and he, like most Cavaliers fans, took it pretty hard as the Golden State Warriors put the finishing touches on their second title over the Cavs in three years with a 129-120 win in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
Talib used Twitter to vent, and he had Warriors star and NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant in the crosshairs, calling Durant “a suburban kid” and ripping him for chasing a ring with the already-dominant Warriors.
Alrighty then.
Durant wasn’t Talib’s only target, either. He went after Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, claiming the only reason Kerr has a head coaching gig is that he played with Michael Jordan on the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s.
“Coattail Boys” does have a nice ring to it, though.
It wasn’t all negative, as Talib had a message for his hometown Cavs.
Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images
