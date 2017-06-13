Cavs Fan Aqib Talib Goes Off On ‘Suburban Kid’ Kevin Durant After NBA Finals

Share this:

Aqib Talib took “Defend the Land” to new heights Monday night.

The Denver Broncos cornerback is a Cleveland native, and he, like most Cavaliers fans, took it pretty hard as the Golden State Warriors put the finishing touches on their second title over the Cavs in three years with a 129-120 win in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Talib used Twitter to vent, and he had Warriors star and NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant in the crosshairs, calling Durant “a suburban kid” and ripping him for chasing a ring with the already-dominant Warriors.

@KDTrey5 u a suburban kid!!! Link up with the best to chip!!! 😏 HOF laughing at you right now!!! — AqibTalib21 (@AqibTalib21) June 13, 2017

Alrighty then.

Durant wasn’t Talib’s only target, either. He went after Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, claiming the only reason Kerr has a head coaching gig is that he played with Michael Jordan on the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s.

Kerr wouldn't even be a head coach without Jordan!!! #coattailboys!!! — AqibTalib21 (@AqibTalib21) June 13, 2017

“Coattail Boys” does have a nice ring to it, though.

It wasn’t all negative, as Talib had a message for his hometown Cavs.

Congrats @cavs! Boys gotta join forces to see us! @KingJames can bring whoever he want to the Land! Let's link up then!!! #suckachip2017 — AqibTalib21 (@AqibTalib21) June 13, 2017

