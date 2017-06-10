Cavs Fan Who Was Ejected From Game 4 Is Friend Of LeBron James’ Agent

Share this:

Todd Lebow bit off a little more than he can chew Friday night at Quicken Loans Arena.

During Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, officials stopped play to review an incident between Iman Shumpert and Zaza Pachulia. During said time, Lebow got into it with Warriors forward Matt Barnes, which prompted the Cleveland fan’s ejection.

So, just who is Todd Lebow? ESPN’s Dave McMenamin answered just that in a tweet following the incident.

Matt Barnes just got into it with Todd Leebow, a friend of Rich Paul (LeBron attended his wedding) and Leebow was removed by security — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 10, 2017

Unfortunately for Leebow, his ejection meant he didn’t get see all of the Cavaliers’ impressive 137-116 win over the Warriors.

