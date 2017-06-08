Cavs’ J.R. Smith Tweets (Then Deletes) Bold NBA Finals Claim After Game 3

Share this:

Tweet







The odds are stacked against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but J.R. Smith isn’t giving up hope.

The Cavs had a Game 3 win within reach Wednesday night, but the Golden State Warriors came storming back with an 11-0 run to take a commanding 3-0 series lead in the NBA Finals.

Cleveland did come back from a 3-1 series deficit in last year’s NBA Finals against the Warriors, but having to win four straight against Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson is a whole different story.

However, Smith still believes the Cavs have a chance.

He later deleted the tweet, but nothing can be deleted from the internet.

UPDATE (12:57 a.m. ET): Smith since has claimed that the tweet was the result of a hack.

Caught J.R. Smith as he was walking out of arena. Says he didn't tweet & account was hacked, but that he likes what the hacker was thinking — Joseph Casciaro (@JosephCasciaro) June 8, 2017

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images