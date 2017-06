Share this:

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors kick off their third consecutive NBA Finals with Game 1 on Thursday night at Oracle Arena. Who will kick off the series with a victory? Follow our live blog throughout the game for live updates, analysis and highlights.

8:12 p.m. ET: Kevin Durant came to the Warriors with championship aspirations in mind. Will he rise to the occasion tonight?

Kevin Durant working on something new pregame! #NBAFinals on ABC pic.twitter.com/G0jJIW1mI6 — NBA (@NBA) June 2, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images