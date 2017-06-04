Cavs Vs. Warriors NBA Finals Game 2 Live: Score Updates, Highlights

Share this:

The Golden State Warriors will try to take a 2-0 series lead in the 2017 NBA Finals when they host the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 at Oracle Arena on Sunday night.

Warriors forward Kevin Durant stole the show in his team’s series-opening win with a game-high 38 points, many of which came on easy dunks. LeBron James led the Cavs with a near-triple double, but turnovers and poor defense doomed Cleveland as Golden State broke open a huge second-half lead.

The Warriors earned a 2-0 series edge with a pair of convincing wins on homecourt to begin last season’s NBA Finals. Will history repeat itself?

Keep it right here with our Game 2 live blog for score updates, analysis, stats and highlights.

7:05 p.m.: Cleveland’s best bet might be to slow the series down with a methodical halfcourt game plan on offense.

Here’s why:

The Warriors have scored 1,533 points in the 1st 13 games this postseason. That's the most through 13 playoff games since the 1987 Lakers. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 4, 2017

7 p.m. ET: Warriors head coach Steve Kerr will return to the bench for the first time since his team’s first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers. For more details, click here.

