Cavs Vs. Warriors Live Stream: Watch 2017 NBA Finals Game 3 Online

The Cleveland Cavaliers face an almost must-win Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday night.

The Cavs trail the Golden State Warriors 0-2 in the series after being crushed twice at Oracle Arena last week, and now must win on homecourt to avoid an 0-3 hole. No team has ever come back to win an NBA Finals after losing the first three games.

Here’s how to watch Warriors vs. Cavs Game 3 online.

When: Wednesday, June 7, at 9 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

