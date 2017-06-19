Celtics Fan Burns Custom Markelle Fultz Jersey In Dumbest Move You’ll See Today

Share this:

The Markelle Fultz-to-Boston bandwagon officially has gone off the rails.

Major news broke Saturday that the Celtics are dealing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft to the Philadelphia 76ers. That all but assures Fultz, the projected No. 1 pick, is headed to Philly instead of Boston.

It turns out a lot of people wanted to see the Washington prospect in Celtic green, though — including one fan who took drastic measures after Saturday’s report.

Bye @MarkelleFultz it's like I never knew ya. #Celtics #NoSaltJustGasoline ⛽️ #NotMyPointGuard A post shared by Built By Brooklyn🙌🏼 (@greenrunsdeep) on Jun 18, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

Burning a jersey under any circumstances is plain silly, but this guy managed to outdo himself by lighting fire to a custom No. 20 Fultz jersey which, of course, doesn’t actually exist because Fultz hasn’t even been drafted yet.

The craziest part? The fan, who operates under the Instagram handle “greenrunsdeep,” bought this jersey way back in May, right after Boston won the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft Lottery.

He issued an explanation of sorts after video of his jersey burn went “viral,” explaining that he only burned the jersey because of a promise he made to his followers.

If there’s one thing you can count on, it’s fans doing stupid stuff, and this guy certainly delivered.