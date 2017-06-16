Celtics Fans Will Enjoy This Photo Of Markelle Fultz With Red Auerbach’s Old Car

Share this:

Tweet







Markelle Fultz seems to be embracing the idea that there’s a good chance the Boston Celtics will select him with the No. 1 overall pick in next week’s NBA draft.

Fultz has long been considered the best player available, and all signs suggest the Washington point guard is ready to don green. For instance, consider the following photos, which show Fultz posing in front of Red Auerbach’s old car on Friday:

Markelle Fultz '16 sitting on Red Auerbach's Celtic Mercedes, which Red left to his nephew Ric MacPherson '65. A post shared by DeMatha High School (@demathacatholic) on Jun 16, 2017 at 7:46am PDT

.@DeMathaCatholic alum @MarkelleF back on campus for workout today leading up to next week's NBA draft. pic.twitter.com/TmPXOKuzPJ — Connor Glowacki (@ConnorGlowacki) June 16, 2017

The photos apparently were taken on the campus of DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Md., where Fultz blossomed into an All-American before committing to the University of Washington and enjoying a sensational freshman season for the Huskies.

Auerbach, a Celtics legend, was a terrific talent evaluator. It would be fitting if Danny Ainge and Co. now draft Fultz, giving the 19-year-old an opportunity to make his mark on Celtics history.

Thumbnail photo via Ray Carlin/USA TODAY Sports Images