Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas Has Great Reaction To Receiving All-Defense Vote

Let’s call a spade a spade: Isaiah Thomas isn’t the best defender.

The Boston Celtics guard is a tremendous scorer, but he definitely struggles at times on the other end of the floor.

But despite his shortcomings, Thomas (kind of) was recognized for his defensive efforts in the 2016-17 season as someone voted for the 5-foot-9 guard for the NBA All-Defense second team. Social media got a kick out of the lone vote for Thomas, but he, of course, appreciated it.

Whoever voted for me for all defense is a REAL one. They know what's up! LOL 3rd team all defense next year — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) June 27, 2017

It’s safe to say Thomas wasn’t snubbed from the All-Defense team, but the same can’t be said for his Celtics teammate, Avery Bradley. The veteran guard was a notable omission from the list, which garnered a collective angry response from players around the league.

The All-Defense team wasn’t the only award Thomas received a vote for either. He came in fifth in the NBA MVP voting after averaging 28.9 points per game last season.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images