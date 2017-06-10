Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas Uses His Son To Troll Al Horford’s Hilarious Fear

Share this:

Al Horford is a 10-year NBA veteran, but the Boston Celtics big man still occasionally gets nervous on the basketball court.

Horford, for whatever reason, appears to have a fear of missed free-throw shots that bounce off the side of the rim.

Don’t believe us? Take a look.

In response to his teammate’s embarrassing fear, Isaiah Thomas decided to poke some fun at Horford in a hilarious troll video.

But it wasn’t IT who was the star of the clip. It was his son, Jaiden, who did a pretty great job at impersonating Horford’s flinches.

Isaiah Thomas trolling Al Horford smh 😂 pic.twitter.com/zO51881lha — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) June 9, 2017

A well-executed throwing of shade by a father and his son.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images