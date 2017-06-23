Celtics NBA Draft Pick Jayson Tatum Models Game After Paul George

Share this:

BOSTON — Comparing new draft picks to established NBA players is difficult because the transition from college to the pros often is a real challenge for many rookies.

The Boston Celtics selected Duke swingman Jayson Tatum with the No. 3 pick in Thursday night’s 2017 NBA Draft, and he had an interesting answer when asked which NBA player he resembles the most.

“Paul George would be one guy I really admire and like in the NBA right now,” Tatum said on a media conference call.

George has been linked to the Celtics in trade rumors for months. It was reported Thursday night the Celtics and Indiana Pacers were engaged in “serious” trade talks for the superstar forward. However, a later report said those talks had “stalled.”

Other popular comparisons for Tatum include Celtics legend Paul Pierce.

“He would be another guy I really admire,” Tatum said of Pierce. “I mean, he does everything better than I do, but I just think the ability to create our own shot is something we have similar.”

Being able to create offense is something the Celtics need. All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas is Boston’s only elite scorer, and Tatum is the most polished offensive player in this draft class.

Tatum is NBA-ready from a scoring standpoint, but like most young players, his playing time probably will be determined by his ability at the defensive end of the floor.

