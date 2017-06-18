Celtics Now Own Ridiculous Amount Of First-Round NBA Draft Picks

Share this:

Danny Ainge continues to build his war chest of NBA draft picks.

The Boston Celtics president of basketball operations reportedly agreed to trade the No.1 overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 draft, and a 2018 first-round pick from the Los Angeles Lakers with protections. If the C’s do not receive the Lakers pick then they will receive a 2019 first-round pick from the Sacramento Kings.

All in all, this now leaves Ainge and the Celtics with seven first-round picks in the next three drafts. Boston owns the No. 3 pick in the 2017 draft, three first-round picks in the 2018 draft ( via Brooklyn Nets, Lakers and their own), and three first-round picks in the 2019 draft (via Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers and their own). Of course, if the Lakers’ 2018 pick either is No.1 overall of after No. 5 overall, the C’s will get the Kings’ 2019 first-round pick and only have two first-round picks in 2018.

This gives the Celtics a wealth of riches with which to acquire a superstar to pair with Isaiah Thomas and Al Horford.

While it appears the C’s are willing to pass on Washington star Markelle Fultz, Boston still can draft a talented prospect at No. 3 overall and has six first-round picks to entice either the Chicago Bulls or Indiana Pacers with.

Honestly, we wouldn’t be surprised to hear some Anthony Davis rumors come February.

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images