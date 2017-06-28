Charlie McAvoy Describes His First Career NHL Shift For Boston Bruins

Share this:

Tweet







Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy was skating in his first career game in the National Hockey League just three weeks after his final game at Boston University.

Not only was it McAvoy’s first game in the NHL, it was also his first game in the Stanley Cup playoffs. NESN’s Billy Jaffe caught up with McAvoy and talked about how the young Bruins blue liner handled his nerves in his first NHL shift for Boston.

You can hear what McAvoy had to say in the video above from “NESN Live,” presented by Cross Insurance.

Thumbnail photo from Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images