Charlie Sheen Reveals Himself As Current Babe Ruth Sale Document, Ring Owner

Babe Ruth’s 1927 World Series ring and the sale document from the Boston Red Sox’s infamous trade that sent the legend to the New York Yankees both soon will change hands.

But will their new owner/owners be as famous as their latest?

We found out in late May that both items were open for bidding, and they’ll officially be sold this Friday via Lelands. And it turns out the person who put them on sale was none other than actor Charie Sheen, who spoke with ESPN’s Darren Rovell on Monday about the items.

“I’ve enjoyed these incredible items for more than two decades and the time has come,” Sheen said, via ESPN.com. “Whatever price it brings is gravy.”

Rovell reported bidding for the ring has surpassed $600,000, and former Yankees owner Jacob Ruppert’s copy of the sale document currently is over $400,000.

So, if you have a few extra (hundreds of thousands of) bucks laying around, this could be a great opportunity.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images