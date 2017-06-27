Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports Reach Agreement On Four-Year Extension

Share this:

Get used to seeing Chase Elliott in the No. 24.

Elliott and Hendrick Motorsports have agreed to a four-year extension that will keep with Hendrick though the 2022 season, the team announced Tuesday. How much money Elliott will make isn’t known, but the 21-year-old understandably is excited about staying with Hendrick.

“It means the world to me to be a part of this organization, and I couldn’t be happier (about the extension),” Elliott said in a press release. “I wouldn’t want to drive for anybody else but Hendrick Motorsports. I am very proud to be where I am, and I definitely take it upon myself to work hard and make sure I do my part for the company as we move forward.”

Elliott, who won the 2016 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Rook of the Year award after taking over the No. 24 for Jeff Gordon, still is looking for his first Cup race victory. Still, he’s shown impressive talent and focus, and a huge part of both Hendrick and NASCAR’s futures.

“As both a driver and a person, where Chase is today at 21 years old is unbelievable,” team owner Rick Hendrick said in the release. “With all the expectations and pressure, he’s stayed focused on being himself and working as hard as he can.

“The pure driving talent has always been obvious, and he’s doing so many great things off the track. He’ll be a big part of our organization and our sport for many years. I’m looking forward to watching him continue to grow with us.”

Elliott’s previous contract with Hendrick ran through the 2018 season.

