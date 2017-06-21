Check Out iRacing-Themed Car Ty Majeski Will Run In NASCAR Xfinity Debut

Share this:

Tweet







Roush Fenway Racing development driver Ty Majeski largely has iRacing to thank for his quick rise through the motorsport ranks. So it’s only fitting that the online racing simulator will accompany him on track during his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut this weekend at Iowa Speedway.

Majeski is set to make his first Xfinity Series race start during Saturday’s American Ethanol E15 250 Presented by Enogen. The 22-year-old will field the iRacing-themed No. 60 Ford Mustang, and the sim racing company now has released digital renderings, as well as pictures of the wrapped car.

In addition to winning championships in feeder series such as the ARCA Midwest Tour, Majeski’s successful iRacing career helped him get a contract with Roush Fenway in May 2016. Majeski is the highest-rated sim racer in iRacing’s history with an iRating of 10,000, compared to 1,600, which is considered average.

Photo via iRacing

Roush Fenway announced in March that Majeski would drive the iRacing car Saturday in Iowa, so he’s been waiting anxiously for a while.

“I’m really looking forward to getting on track this weekend in Iowa,” Majeski said in a statement. “I feel like it has been such a long time since we made the announcement, and I’m just eager to get going. Roush Fenway obviously has a lot of success at Iowa Speedway, so I feel confident that we will have a car capable of running up front.”

Photo via iRacing

Following Saturday’s race, Majeski will drive the No. 60 one more time in the July 29 Xfinity Series race at Iowa.

Thumbnail photo via Sue Majeski