Check Out This eBay Posting For Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Custom Corvette

If you’ve got enough dough, you could own probably the coolest piece of Dale Earnhardt Jr. memorabilia out there.

OK, it’s not the No. 88 Nationwide Chevrolet, but a pretty sweet 2009 Corvette ZR1, pre-owned by Earnhardt himself, is for sale on eBay.

Posted by Fairfield Auto Group, the vehicle is available to the highest bidder, or can be purchased right away for a cool $97, 978. It’s a pretty great find, and even includes a signed center console.

Fairfield doesn’t say why Earnhardt elected to get rid of the car, but some of the vehicle’s origins are revealed in the posting.

“This is a very rare 2009 Corvette ZR1. It is the 23rd built and was bought and special ordered through Rick Hendrick for Dale Earnhardt Jr,” the post says. “This was in fact his personal car and features a special color combo that customers could not order out of the factory. Just over 1,500 miles on the odometer and a clean history.

“The car includes documentation showing that this was in fact Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s car and also includes a signed center console.”

Let’s just hope the car doesn’t have a moldy banana-mayonnaise sandwich rotting away in the back seat.

