Chris Broussard’s Reason For Avery Bradley All-Defense Snub Is Just Plain Wrong

Did Avery Bradley deserve to make the NBA’s All-Defensive team?

That’s been a hot topic of debate since the Boston Celtics’ defensive maven seemingly was snubbed Monday. But regardless of where you stand, we all can agree on something: Chris Broussard’s rationale for leaving Bradley off his ballot sheet is blatantly inaccurate.

During an appearance Tuesday on Colin Cowherd’s “The Herd,” the FOX Sports analyst explained with a smirk how Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker dropped a career-high 70 points on Bradley during a game this season. How can a guy who gave up 70 points to Devin Booker make the All-Defense team?

We hate to break it to you, Chris, but “Old Takes Exposed” is right: Bradley didn’t even play in that March 24 matchup with Phoenix, as he was sidelined with a stomach bug. So, Broussard essentially left a player off his ballot because of a poor defensive performance that never actually happened.

Of course, nobody’s perfect (especially on live television), and Broussard quickly copped to the mistake on Twitter.

I acknowledge my mistake Tuesday on The Herd in saying Avery Bradley played in Devin Booker's 70-pt game. Was no factor in my All-D votes — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) June 28, 2017

But the damage already was done, as Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard used Broussard’s slip-up as evidence of the NBA’s faulty voting system.

Smh they not watchin these games bro lol https://t.co/uIQ0FFobpG — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) June 26, 2017

Chris Broussard didn't vote A. Bradley in his All-Defensive teams because Booker dropped 70 on BOS… Avery didn't play in that game. 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 28, 2017

See what I'm saying https://t.co/1aOeaz1t1G — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) June 28, 2017

At least Celtics fans can take solace in knowing that Isaiah Thomas (somehow) received an All-Defense vote.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images