Chris Broussard’s Reason For Avery Bradley All-Defense Snub Is Just Plain Wrong

Did Avery Bradley deserve to make the NBA’s All-Defensive team?
That’s been a hot topic of debate since the Boston Celtics’ defensive maven seemingly was snubbed Monday. But regardless of where you stand, we all can agree on something: Chris Broussard’s rationale for leaving Bradley off his ballot sheet is blatantly inaccurate.
During an appearance Tuesday on Colin Cowherd’s “The Herd,” the FOX Sports analyst explained with a smirk how Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker dropped a career-high 70 points on Bradley during a game this season. How can a guy who gave up 70 points to Devin Booker make the All-Defense team?
We hate to break it to you, Chris, but “Old Takes Exposed” is right: Bradley didn’t even play in that March 24 matchup with Phoenix, as he was sidelined with a stomach bug. So, Broussard essentially left a player off his ballot because of a poor defensive performance that never actually happened.
Of course, nobody’s perfect (especially on live television), and Broussard quickly copped to the mistake on Twitter.
But the damage already was done, as Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard used Broussard’s slip-up as evidence of the NBA’s faulty voting system.
At least Celtics fans can take solace in knowing that Isaiah Thomas (somehow) received an All-Defense vote.
