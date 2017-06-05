Chris Long Expertly Trolls Eagles Teammate With Funny Twitter Prank

Share this:

Fletcher Cox had some trouble at the airport Sunday, but new Philadelphia Eagles teammate Chris Long has no sympathy for him.

Cox took to Twitter to air out his frustrations with Delta Airlines, which Long viewed as an opportunity for some social media hilarity. In response to Cox’s aggravated tweet, Long changed his to Twitter name to “Delta” and hit Cox with the following reply, which has a NSFW warning due to explicit language.

Give Chris Long a $100 million extension @Eagles pic.twitter.com/MhIWVTaR75 — Gym Shorts (@IgglesCoverage) June 4, 2017

Ironically enough, Delta’s actual Twitter account eventually addressed Cox’s complaints, but it wasn’t nearly as entertaining as Long’s faux response.

Hi Fletcher. I am so sorry for your inconvenience. Hopefully you guys won't be waiting much longer. We appreciate your… 1/2 — Delta (@Delta) June 4, 2017

Once your entire travel has been completed, we will definitely review your reservation to discuss compensation options. *HSD — Delta (@Delta) June 4, 2017

Long and Cox have yet to take the field together, but it looks like the two defensive linemen already have developed a friendly relationship.

