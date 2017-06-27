Chris Sale Believes Sandy Leon Is Big Reason For His Success With Red Sox

Share this:

Chris Sale has been everything the Boston Red Sox could have hoped for when they acquired him from the Chicago White Sox in December. But the ace is quick to give all the credit to those around him, especially his battery mate, Sandy Leon.

Sale was solid Monday in Boston’s 4-1 win over the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park, allowing one run on four hits while striking out nine in 6 1/3 innings.

After the win, Sale gave credit to the Red Sox’s bullpen, which tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of the left-hander, and Leon, who Sale claims knows him better than he knows himself.

To hear Sale discuss his outing, the bullpen and Leon, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

