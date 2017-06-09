Jets’ Christian Hackenberg Hit More Reporters With Passes Than Completed TDs At OTAs

Share this:

Tweet







By at least one account, New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg had a rough time during the team’s three open OTAs.

With reporters on hand, the former Penn State quarterback completed 21 of 36 passes with one touchdown, two interceptions, one fumble and four sacks, according to NJ.com’s Connor Hughes.

Yikes.

Via Hughes:

When Hackenberg misses… he really misses. He threw just two interceptions in team drills, but nearly tossed six others. And I’m not talking about a receiver falling down. I’m saying the defender just dropped the ball.

Other times, the wideout/running back/tight end was wide open, and Hackenberg sailed it over his head or bounced it to him. That can’t happen. In the three media-open OTAs, Hackenberg hit reporters with passes twice.

So, that’s definitely not ideal.

The Jets also have Bryce Petty and Josh McCown on the QB depth chart, but they might also have one of the worst rosters the NFL’s seen in a while.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images