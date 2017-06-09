Christian Pulisic Scores Twice, USA Wins World Cup Qualifier Vs. Trinidad And Tobago

Share this:

The United States men’s national soccer team badly needed to win Thursday night’s 2018 World Cup qualifying game against Trinidad and Tobago, and its best young player carried the squad to victory.

Christian Pulisic, Team USA’s 18-year-old phenom, scored twice in a 2-0 win that secured his team three much-needed points in the CONCACAF qualifying standings.

The United States has, at least temporarily, moved into the three automatic World Cup qualifying spots from CONCACAF with seven points through five games. The other four teams all kick off at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday night.

Pulisic opened the scoring in the 52nd minute.

"The legend continues!" Pulisic breaks the deadlock with his 6th #USMNT goal after great work from Nagbe. #USAvTRI https://t.co/00LKULYmuf — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 9, 2017

He struck again in the 62nd minute to double the Americans’ lead.

The USMNT’s next World Cup qualifying game is Sunday against Mexico.

