City Of Boston Gives Back To David Ortiz For Outstanding Community Efforts

Share this:

Tweet







David Ortiz’s legacy goes far beyond the baseball field.

The city of Boston is everything to Ortiz, and Big Papi showed that to the community during his time in a Boston Red Sox uniform.

On Thursday June 22, the city of Boston gave back to Big Papi by renaming Yawkey Way Ext. to David Ortiz Drive and also named a gate at Logan Airport “Gate 34” Friday afternoon before his No. retirement ceremony at Fenway Park.

For more on the city of Boston honoring Ortiz, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.