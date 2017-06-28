Claudio Bravo’s Penalty-Kick Saves In Chile Vs. Portugal Send Internet Into Frenzy

Share this:

Claudio Bravo should become used to hearing people shout his last name over next few days.

The Chile soccer team goalkeeper heroically helped his country reach the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup final Wednesday by making three saves against Portugal in the penalty-kick shootout, which followed a goalless draw after 120 minutes of open play.

Bravo already had saved Ricardo Quaresma’s and Joao Moutinho’s efforts when he made this save to give Chile a shot at lifting the Confederations Cup trophy.

FIFA sensibly gave Bravo its highest postgame honor.

The internet then showered Bravo with praise. However, most couldn’t help but contrast Bravo’s performance against Portugal with his forgettable displays for Manchester City in 2016-17.

BREAKING: Claudio Bravo makes a save — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) June 28, 2017

Claudio Bravo made as many saves in the penalty shootout against Portugal as in the Premier League in 2017 (3). — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) June 28, 2017

When you see that Claudio Bravo just saved three penalties pic.twitter.com/HIdkApI6tJ — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) June 28, 2017

Claudio Bravo’s getting all his saves for one year out of the way in a single afternoon. — Howler Magazine (@whatahowler) June 28, 2017

Claudio Bravo for Chile vs Claudio Bravo for Manchester City pic.twitter.com/bMdNXZxS56 — Kenshin (@fulgencce) June 28, 2017

Claudio Bravo's twin brother saves three penalties. #ConfedCup — John Brewin (@JohnBrewinESPN) June 28, 2017

Bravo Claudio. Bravo. Chile win the penalty shootout. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 28, 2017

Never forget: Club soccer is one sport. International soccer is another.

