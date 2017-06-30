Confederations Cup Final: Chile Has Experience Over Young Germany Side

Share this:

Chile and Germany will meet in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup final at St. Petersburg Stadium in Russia on Sunday.

NESN.com’s Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus O’Mard discussed why Chile has the upper hand and what makes this match more important for them to win on this week’s episode of the “NESN Soccer Show.”

See what they had to say in the video above and follow the link in the paragraph above for the full podcast.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images