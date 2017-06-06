Conner Martell Credits DirtFish For Strong Start In Red Bull GRC Lites

Share this:

Tweet







Conner Martell has emerged as a real championship contender in the Lites division after the first four rounds of the Red Bull Global Rallycross season. And he thinks there’s a simple explanation why.

Martell said the only he’s been so competitive in his first two seasons since switching from motocross to rallycross is the help he’s received from his team, DirtFish Motorsports.

The Colchester, Vt., native moved to Washington ahead of 2016 so he could be closer to the team, a decision that’s proven beneficial. DirtFish’s campus includes nine rally courses, so Martell has gotten plenty of seat time, allowing him to get used to the Lites cars.

NESN Fuel’s Pat McAssey caught up with Martell, now P3 in the driver standings, Saturday at Red Bull GRC New England to see whether he’s surprised by how successfully he’s transitioned from two wheels to four.

Thumbnail photo via Red Bull Content Pool