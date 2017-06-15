Conor McGregor Announces Floyd Mayweather Fight With Hilarious Tweet

Share this:

The Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. super fight is a myth no more.

The two fighters announced Wednesday they’ll be squaring off in the ring on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“The Notorious” took to Twitter to break the news to his fans, and in typical McGregor fashion, he took a hilarious jab at his upcoming opponent.

THE FIGHT IS ON. pic.twitter.com/KhW0u3jRft — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 14, 2017

That, of course, isn’t the Mayweather who McGregor will be fighting. It’s Floyd’s father, Floyd Mayweather Sr., who has been part of the ongoing trash talk between the two sides as well.

McGregor clearly is taking a jab at Mayweather Jr.’s age, as the boxing legend is no spring chicken at age 40.

And this isn’t the first time McGregor has joked about “Money” Mayweather’s age.

Man, much respect to Floyd Senior still getting a few rounds in at the gym. I hope I can still train at that age. Respect. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jun 12, 2017 at 9:43pm PDT

We have a feeling the two fighters will trade plenty of verbal and social media shots before they clash later this summer.

