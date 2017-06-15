Conor McGregor Announces Floyd Mayweather Fight With Hilarious Tweet

The Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. super fight is a myth no more.
The two fighters announced Wednesday they’ll be squaring off in the ring on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
“The Notorious” took to Twitter to break the news to his fans, and in typical McGregor fashion, he took a hilarious jab at his upcoming opponent.
That, of course, isn’t the Mayweather who McGregor will be fighting. It’s Floyd’s father, Floyd Mayweather Sr., who has been part of the ongoing trash talk between the two sides as well.
McGregor clearly is taking a jab at Mayweather Jr.’s age, as the boxing legend is no spring chicken at age 40.
And this isn’t the first time McGregor has joked about “Money” Mayweather’s age.
We have a feeling the two fighters will trade plenty of verbal and social media shots before they clash later this summer.
