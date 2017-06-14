Conor McGregor Vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. Fight Official After Huge Announcement

Share this:

UPDATE (6:05 p.m. ET): UFC president Dana White confirmed to TMZ Sports on Wednesday that Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. will fight Aug. 26, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The fight will be a 12-round boxing match with both fighters wearing 10-ounce gloves, according to White, who added that there will be an undercard and that Mayweather Promotions will handle the matchmaking.

UPDATE (5:45 p.m. ET): It’s official. Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. will fight Saturday, Aug. 26, in Las Vegas.

Mayweather made the announcement Wednesday on social media.

ORIGINAL STORY: Get ready for the media circus. Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. reportedly will settle their differences in a long-awaited boxing match later this summer.

A well-placed source told Yahoo! Sports on Wednesday that McGregor and Mayweather will fight Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.

Mayweather is expected to make the announcement on social media as early as Wednesday, according to Yahoo! Sports, but a couple of tweets from McGregor and UFC president Dana White already have the internet buzzing.

THE FIGHT IS ON. pic.twitter.com/KhW0u3jRft — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 14, 2017

😃 — Dana White (@danawhite) June 14, 2017

ESPN reported earlier in the day Wednesday that the Nevada State Athletic Commission approved a request submitted by Mayweather Promotions to host a boxing event on Aug. 26 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

It was unclear at that point where the sides were in terms of finalizing a deal, but multiple sources told ESPN that Mayweather Promotions secured the late summer date for a potential fight between the two combat sports stars, even though the official request was for an unspecified event to be televised on Showtime (Mayweather’s broadcast partner).

