Conor McGregor Took An Unreal Photo With Chuck Liddell Nine Years Ago

Nine years ago, Conor McGregor was 19 years old and just starting out his professional mixed martial arts career. Chuck Liddell, meanwhile, was one of the biggest stars in UFC.

Yet their worlds came together for a moment in time. And fortunately, someone — McGregor, presumably — had a camera to capture the interaction.

Chuck Liddell took this picture with a young Conor McGregor 9 years ago today at UFC 85. pic.twitter.com/jjmTDVPXZX — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) June 7, 2017

Now, the roles are somewhat reversed, with McGregor being the biggest name in MMA and Liddell not having fought since 2010. It’s crazy to think Liddell probably thought very little of the photo at the time, though, as McGregor looks more like an average fan than the next face of UFC.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images