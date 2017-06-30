Conor McGregor Vegas Odds Continue Shifting Away From Floyd Mayweather

Share this:

Conor McGregor was once a Vegas long shot to upset Floyd Mayweather in August’s megafight, but for whatever reason a lot of money is coming in for The Notorious causing the line to heavily shift.

In this week’s episode of the “NESN UFC Show,” NESN.com’s Andre Khatchaturian and UFC.com’s Matt Parrino discuss why the odds have moved in McGregor’s favor.

They also break down announced fights for UFC 214 including Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino vs. Tonya Evinger and Tyron Woodley vs. Demian Maia.

Finally, they take a look at the announced UFC 215 bout between Francis Ngannou and Junior Dos Santos and analyze the controversy from UFC Fight Night Oklahoma City.

Watch the show in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images