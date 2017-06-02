Conor McGregor Vs. Floyd Mayweather: Which Fighter Is The Bigger Draw?

Share this:

Dana White recently revealed he thinks a 50-50 monetary split would be fair between Floyd Mayweather’s camp and the UFC for a potential fight between the boxing legend and Conor McGregor.

NESN.com’s Andre Khatchaturian and UFC.com’s Matt Parrino discuss who the bigger draw is in the fight and talk about what McGregor would do for the rest of his career if he pulled off an improbable upset against Mayweather in the much-anticipated fight.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images