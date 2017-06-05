Courtney Force Wins NHRA Qualifying Despite Huge Engine Explosion

Share this:

Blown engines and success usually are mutually exclusive in racing — just ask Fernando Alonso.

But that script was flipped by Courtney Force on Friday.

During her first qualifying attempt for the NHRA New England Nationals in New Hampshire, the 28-year-old force experienced a massive engine explosion in her Advanced Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro Funny Car. It mattered not, though, as Force still managed to post the top qualifying speed at 331.53 mph.

WOW! @CourtneyForce walks away from this HUGE explosion during Q1 at the #NewEnglandNats & takes the top spot!

WATCH Q2 on @FS1 at 7:30p ET! pic.twitter.com/Q4eYKsoWZJ — #NHRA (@NHRA) June 2, 2017

Despite the ugly incident, Force was able to walk away from wreck, and eventually was cleared by the NHRA medical staff, according to For The Win.

Didn't expect to be driving a @TeamChevy convertible at 330mph after my fuel line burst. 🔥But we stayed #1 qualifier for @AdvanceAuto team! — Courtney Force (@courtneyforce) June 3, 2017

Force’s husband, IndyCar driver Graham Rahal, showed support for his wife in a tweet Saturday.

Glad my wife @courtneyforce is doing well. Times like that are no fun for either of us. Focus turned to today & winning in Detroit! — Graham Rahal (@GrahamRahal) June 3, 2017

Those comments came before he won Saturday’s Detroit Grand Prix. After that race, Rahal made his own headlines when he went after Formula One star Lewis Hamilton.